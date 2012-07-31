TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Panasonic Corp posted a nearly seven-fold gain in first-quarter operating profit after cutting costs to offset losses in its TV unit hammered by competition from foreign rivals including Samsung Electronics.

Operating profit rose to 38.6 billion yen ($493.67 million) in the three months to June from a profit of 5.6 billion yen a year earlier, Panasonic said on Tuesday.

That was in line with the average 40 billion-yen profit estimated by three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of Viera TVs stuck with a forecast for full-year operating profit to increase to 260 billion yen.