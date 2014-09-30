BRIEF-PPG says continues to believe in merits of combining with Akzonobel
* "PPG has listened carefully to Akzonobel's new strategic plan, and we continue to believe in merits of combining two companies"
TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in Spanish auto-parts maker Ficosa International SA for an undisclosed amount as part of a "capital and business alliance".
In a statement, Panasonic said the companies plan to combine their know-how to accelerate the launch of electronic technologically advanced automotive mirrors that support safe driving.
They plan to start their alliance by end-March 2015 subject to regulatory approval, it added.
Sources had told Reuters last week that Panasonic was in talks about taking a stake in Ficosa. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* "PPG has listened carefully to Akzonobel's new strategic plan, and we continue to believe in merits of combining two companies"
* Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oOJpBu Further company coverage: