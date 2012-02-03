Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp said it expects an additional 250 billion yen ($3.3 billion) in restructuring costs for the fiscal year ending in March.
Panasonic also said it is assuming an average dollar/yen rate of 77 yen and a euro/yen rate of 100 yen for its January-March fiscal fourth quarter. ($1 = 76.1500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.