TOKYO, April 15 Panasonic Corp and
Fujitsu Ltd have reached a basic agreement to form a
company this autumn as part of their plan to combine their chip
design and development operations, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
The new company will have be capitalised at 50 billion yen
($490.9 million), with Fujitsu injecting 20 billion yen,
Panasonic 10 billion yen and Development Bank of Japan providing
the rest, the sources said.
Panasonic and Fujitsu plan to transfer some 3,000 workers to
the new company, they said.
($1 = 101.8500 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim)