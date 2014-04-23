TOKYO, April 23 Panasonic Corp and
Fujitsu Ltd said on Wednesday that they would integrate
part of their operations to form an independent company to
design and develop system LSI chips, in which both companies
will own a share.
Fujitsu will own 40 percent of voting rights in the new
firm, the same proportion as the state-owned Development Bank of
Japan Inc (DBJ), which will provide a maximum investment of 20
billion yen ($194.9 million) in equity capital and a maximum
credit line of 10 billion yen for the new company. Panasonic
will own the remaining 20 percent.
The new company will be a fabless semiconductor manufacturer
and will focus on product planning, marketing and development,
with a view to launching an initial public offering within
several years, the companies said in a statement.
A final agreement on the details of the deal is expected to
be completed by the end of the current quarter, which finishes
in June. Panasonic and Fujitsu said they had agreed to name
Yasuo Nishiguchi, the former president of Kyocera, as CEO of the
new company.
($1 = 102.6000 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Dominic Lau)