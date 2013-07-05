LJUBLJANA, July 5 Japanese electronics producer
Panasonic will buy a roughly 13 percent stake in
Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje for 10
million euros ($12.91 million), Gorenje said in a statement on
Friday.
It said the exact size of Panasonic's stake in the company
will depend upon a rise in share capital to be carried out by
current Gorenje shareholders in the coming months but gave no
details.
Gorenje is the small euro zone member's second largest
exporter and has market capitalisation of 66 million euros.
Shares in the company rose by 4.48 percent to 4.3 euros by
0915 on Friday, boosted by the news, while the blue-chip SBI
index gained 0.51 percent.
($1 = 0.7744 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Patrick Graham)