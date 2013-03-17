TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Panasonic Corp
is planning to sell its healthcare business for about 100
billion yen ($1.05 billion) to raise cash as the consumer
electronics maker fights to end losses with flat-panel
televisions, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.
Panasonic is considering selling the profitable healthcare
business to Japanese and foreign manufacturers as well as
investment fund firms, Kyodo reported quoting industry sources.
The electronics company wants to sell the entire business to
one buyer, although it will also consider selling it off in
parts, Kyodo said.
Panasonic's healthcare business involves electronic medical
chart systems and blood-sugar monitoring devices.
The consumer electronics maker this month sold a central
Tokyo building for around 50 billion yen to two Japanese
investors.
The sale of the building - the third office in the capital
it has offloaded in recent months - is another step by Panasonic
towards raising 130 billion yen from asset sales to strengthen
its finances.
($1 = 95 yen)
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Nick Macfie)