TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Panasonic Corp
is considering selling its healthcare business to raise cash as
the consumer electronics maker fights to end losses with
flat-panel televisions, two sources familiar with the matter
said on Sunday.
The troubled consumer electronics company has been selling
assets, including real estate, to strengthen its finances.
"As a part of our growth strategy, we are considering a
number of options," a Panasonic spokeswomen said.
Panasonic was planning to sell the profitable healthcare
business for about 100 billion yen ($1.05 billion), Kyodo
reported, quoting industry sources.
The electronics company wanted to sell the entire business
to one buyer, although it would also consider selling it off in
parts, Kyodo said.
Panasonic's healthcare business involves electronic medical
chart systems and blood-sugar monitoring devices.
The company this month sold a central Tokyo building for
around 50 billion yen to two Japanese investors, the third such
sale in recent months.
($1 = 95 yen)
