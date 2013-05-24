TOKYO May 24 Toshiba Corp and U.S.
private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR)
are among those expected to bid for Panasonic Corp's
healthcare business, financial sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
Panasonic is looking to raise as much as $1 billion by
selling shares in the healthcare unit, whose products include
blood sugar monitoring equipment, hearing aids and electronic
medical record-keeping systems.
The company, which is being advised by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch on the sale, has set a deadline of Monday
for first-round bids, according to the sources who spoke on
condition of anonymity because the bidding is not public.
Panasonic declined to comment on the sale process.
About 10 investment funds, including KKR, Bain Capital,
Carlyle Group, TPG Capital Management, CVC
Capital Partners and Unison Capital are expected to enter bids,
the sources said.
Japanese electronics conglomerate Toshiba and a handful of
manufacturers are also planning to bid, they said.
Representatives of Toshiba and KKR declined to comment.
Panasonic President Kazuhiro Tsuga said in March that he
would seek a partner "with medical knowledge and skills and
capital for future growth" to invest in the healthcare unit as
part of a wider company revamp to bolster profitability.
Tsuga did not say how much of the unit he planned to sell.
The business generated a profit of 8.7 billion yen ($85.77
million) on 134.3 billion yen in sales in the previous business
year ended in March.
Investment funds are eyeing the growth potential of its
blood sugar monitoring devices in markets such as China and
India, while Toshiba sees the deal as a way to bolster its
medical equipment operations, the sources said.
The company is aiming to narrow the field to two or three
bidders in June, conduct a second round of bidding in July and
enter exclusive talks with one firm around August.