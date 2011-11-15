(Adds details, background)

TOKYO Nov 15 Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Mobara liquid-crystal display panel plant to state-backed Japan Display, as the electronics giant cuts back its lossmaking television unit.

Japan Display plans to develop a new manufacturing line for small and medium-sized panels used in smartphones and tablets at the plant, Panasonic said in a statement.

Formed by the merger of the small panel businesses of Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd, and backed by a mostly state-funded corporation, Japan Display is the world's largest maker of small and mid-sized panels, ahead of Japan's Sharp Corp.

Panasonic declined to comment on the amount Japan Display would pay for the plant.

Japan Display, which is 70 percent owned by the Innovation Network Corp of Japan, is set to start operations next spring, according to an agreement also announced on Tuesday by Toshiba and the other parties to the merger.

Sony, Hitachi and Toshiba together controlled 21.5 percent of the market for small and medium-sized displays last year, larger than Sharp with 14.8 percent or Samsung Mobile with 11.9 percent, research firm DisplaySearch estimates.

Canon Inc also announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell to Hitachi all the shares it owned in the Hitachi Displays small panel unit. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Michael Watson)