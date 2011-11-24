Nov 25 Japanese electronics maker
Panasonic Corp plans to take another stab at the mobile
phone business abroad, this time by selling smartphones in
Europe from next spring, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The company, which is in talks with a major
telecommunications firm operating in European countries, also
plans to bring its smartphones to North America and Asia, the
newspaper said.
Panasonic Mobile Communications Co will develop and sell
smartphones running Google Inc's Android operating
system, and the phones will be assembled at a group factory in
Southeast Asia or by an electronics manufacturing service, the
Nikkei said.
The company aims to sell 7.5 million mobile phones abroad in
fiscal 2015 -- half its overall shipments of these products, the
daily said.
Panasonic withdrew from mobile phone business in Europe and
China in fiscal 2005 because of stiff price competition and
other factors.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)