May 9 Panasonic Corp is expected to
post a group net profit of about 50 billion yen ($626.76
million) for the year ending March 2013, helped by structural
reforms, the Nikkei business daily said.
The profit would be a big improvement from its likely net
loss of 780 billion yen for the fiscal year that just ended, but
would fall short of the profit of 74 billion yen in fiscal 2010,
the newspaper said.
The Nikkei said sales for the current year are expected be
on par with the estimated 8 trillion yen for the latest fiscal
year.
TV sales in the current fiscal year will likely fall below
last year's 18 million units due to the absence of demand
created by the transition to terrestrial digital broadcasts, the
paper said.
Demand for solar cells will be boosted by a government
subsidy program but may not be enough to offset the slowdown in
TV sales, the Nikkei said.
Household appliances sales to emerging markets are expected
to grow, lifting Panasonic's overall operating profit to about
250 billion yen this year, up from the company's fiscal 2011
forecast of 30 billion yen, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 79.7750 Japanese yen)
