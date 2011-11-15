TOKYO Nov 15 Panasonic Corp said
on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to sell its Mobara
liquid-crystal display panel plant to state-backed Japan
Display.
Japan Display plans to develop a new manufacturing line for
small and medium-sized panels used in smartphones and tablets at
the plant, Panasonic said in a statement.
Formed by the merger of the small panel businesses of Sony
Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd,
and backed by a mostly state-funded corporation, Japan Display
is the world's largest maker of small and mid-sized panels.
The statement did not specify the amount Japan Display would
pay for the factory.
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)