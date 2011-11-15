TOKYO Nov 15 Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to sell its Mobara liquid-crystal display panel plant to state-backed Japan Display.

Japan Display plans to develop a new manufacturing line for small and medium-sized panels used in smartphones and tablets at the plant, Panasonic said in a statement.

Formed by the merger of the small panel businesses of Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd, and backed by a mostly state-funded corporation, Japan Display is the world's largest maker of small and mid-sized panels.

The statement did not specify the amount Japan Display would pay for the factory. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)