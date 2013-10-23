Oct 24 Panasonic Corp plans to
dramatically cut back on chipmaking, slashing the business's
14,000-strong workforce by half and possibly selling some
plants, the Nikkei said.
Japanese companies are spinning off their chipmaking
operations as profit margins shrink, mainly due to stiff
competition from South Korea, the paper said.
The move underlines Panasonic President Kazuhiro Tsuga's
determination to weed out weak operations as he focuses on
higher-margin products to end years of losses at the consumer
electronics conglomerate.
Panasonic has chip production plants in Japan's Toyama and
Niigata prefectures, as well as in China, Indonesia, Malaysia
and Singapore, the Nikkei said.
The job cut will likely affect mainly foreign plants, the
paper said.
Expenses resulting from the workforce reduction are expected
to reach 50 billion yen ($514 million) for the year ending
March, the paper said, adding the company expects to soften the
impact of this through improved earnings.
Panasonic's chipmaking business reported an operating loss
of 184 billion yen in fiscal 2012, the paper said.
The company is in talks to sell some plants to Israeli chip
manufacturer TowerJazz, the business daily said.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Osaka-based
Panasonic will pull out of its plasma TV business by the end of
the financial year.
Panasonic agreed last month to sell the healthcare business
to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co in a $1.67 billion
deal.
($1 = 97.2900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)