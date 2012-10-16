Oct 17 Japan's Panasonic Corp will cut
production of LCD and plasma panels for televisions in 2013 as
sales continue to remain below expectations, the Nikkei said.
The Japanese electronics company will now focus on small and
midsize panels for tablets and other products, the daily said.
Panasonic's LCD TV sales are expected to show slight
year-on-year growth to 13 million units, while its plasma TV
sales are expected to tumble by around half to 2.5 million
units, the Nikkei said, adding that the business is unlikely to
return to profit this fiscal year.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)