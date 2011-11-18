* Panasonic to invest as much as $645 mln -sources
* Will be company's first overseas solar panel plant
* Firm has been hit by strong yen, industry price war
* Panasonic expecting worst loss in a decade
(Adds details, background)
TOKYO, Nov 18 Panasonic Corp will
invest as much as 50 billion yen ($645 million) to build a solar
panel plant in Malaysia, its first such facility overseas, as a
strong yen pushes up production costs at home, two industry
sources told Reuters.
The firm, which has been touting environmental and energy
technology as key growth areas, dropped a plan to convert a
television panel plant in Western Japan into a solar power
factory in October because of the rising yen and an industry
price war.
The Malaysia plant will start production in the financial
year starting next April and bolster the company's solar output
capacity by 50 percent to about 900 MW, the sources said.
The company plans both production of solar cells and
assembly of solar panels at the plant, the sources said.
Panasonic declined to confirm the plan. "We will announce
details of our solar panel growth strategy at the appropriate
time," said company spokesman Akira Kadota.
Competition among Japan's big solar panel makers, including
Sharp Corp and Kyocera Corp, is intensifying
as they look to compete with rivals overseas.
At the same time demand for solar panels is expected to
slump in Europe due to cuts in government funding.
Sales of solar cells in Japan rose 28.7 percent in the
July-September quarter from the same period a year earlier,
slowing for the seventh straight quarter. Solar panel exports
from Japan fell 11.3 percent in the same period.
Shares in Panasonic, which is forecasting its biggest loss
in a decade for the year to March 2012, were down 1.7 percent at
680 yen by early afternoon trade on Friday, compared with a 1.3
percent fall in the Nikkei average.
($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai and Tim Kelly; Writing by Isabel
Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford and Michael Watson)