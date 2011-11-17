TOKYO Nov 18 Panasonic Corp will
invest 50 billion yen ($645 million) to build a solar panel
plant in Malaysia, to bolster output by a third to 900,000
kilowatts, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The plant, which will open in 2012, will be its first
full-range production facility outside Japan that will make
silicon wafers and complete final assembly of panels, the Nikkei
said.
By building panels overseas the Japanese company is aiming
to remain competitive as a strong yen at home pushes up
production costs, the paper said
Panasonic, which has been touting environmental and energy
technology as key growth areas, in October dropped a plan to
convert a television plant into a solar power factory because of
the strong yen and an industry price war.
($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Joseph Radford)