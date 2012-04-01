TOKYO, April 1Japanese electronics giant
Panasonic Corp is expected to shift all production of
its mobile phone handsets abroad as early as this summer as it
looks to re-enter overseas markets this fiscal year, the Nikkei
daily said on Sunday.
Panasonic, which is to post a record loss of 780 billion yen
($9.7 billion) for the business year ended on Saturday, still
makes about half of its handsets in Japan and will become the
first Japanese maker to produce all of its handsets abroad.
The production shake-up comes after the struggling company
named the head of its loss-making TV business, Kazuhiro Tsuga,
55, as its new president in February.
Panasonic sold around 5 million handsets in the just-ended
fiscal term, making it the No. 3 domestic manufacturer behind
Sharp Corp and Fujitsu Ltd, Nikkei said.
The newspaper said the production from the Shizuoka factory
- which accounts for nearly half of the firm's output - will be
moved to Beijing and Malaysia and some will be outsourced to
overseas manufacturers.
Production of certain domestic models may remain in Japan,
it said.
Panasonic pulled out of overseas markets in 2005 but it
plans to re-enter them in April, introducing smartphones in
Europe, said the newspaper, adding it hopes to triple its unit
sales to 15 million by fiscal 2015/16, with 9 million coming
from abroad.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Ed Lane)