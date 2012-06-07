TOKYO, June 7 Panasonic Corp's President Fumio Ohtsubo said on Thursday that the Japanese electronics maker has no plan at present to invest in medical equipment maker Olympus Corp, which is struggling to recover from an accounting scandal.

Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday that Panasonic is making final arrangements to provide up to 50 billion yen ($635 million) in capital to Olympus, a move that would boost the depleted capital of the endoscope and camera maker.

Shareholders' equity in Olympus was 4.6 percent of its total assets as of the end of March, below the 20 percent level widely regarded as indicative of financial stability for a company. (Reporting by Tim Kelly, Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)