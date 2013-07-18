WASHINGTON, July 18 Panasonic Corp, its
subsidiary Sanyo Electric Co Ltd and LG Chem Ltd
agreed to plead guilty to separate price-fixing
allegations involving automotive parts and notebook computer
battery cells, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
Panasonic agreed to pay about a $45.8 million criminal fine,
Sanyo agreed to pay $10.7 million and LG Chem $1.1 million, the
department said in a statement.
Japan's Panasonic agreed to plead guilty to price-fixing on
turn, wiper and other switches and steering angle sensors sold
to Toyota Motor Corp, among others, and high intensity
discharge ballasts sold to Honda Motor Co Ltd, Mazda
Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd.
Panasonic will plead guilty to three felony counts in
connection with the conspiracy.
Sanyo and LG Chem pleaded guilty to fixing prices of
cylindrical lithium ion battery cells used in notebook
computers, the department said. They face one count each of
price-fixing. The charges were the first in a battery cell
investigation.
Ten other companies have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead
guilty in the auto parts probe. They are Japan's Diamond
Electric Manufacturing Co Ltd, Tokai Rika,
Autoliv, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Co
Ltd, Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd,
Denso Corp, Yazaki Corp and G.S. Electech.
Fifteen executives either face sentencing or have already
been sentenced to jail time and fines.