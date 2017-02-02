TOKYO Feb 2 Panasonic Corp said on
Thursday its avionics business is being investigated by the U.S.
Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)
and U.S. securities-related regulations.
In a stock exchange filing, the Japanese electronics maker
said its U.S.-based Panasonic Avionics Corp unit is under probe
by the authorities. It did not specify the nature of the
investigation.
Panasonic said it has been fully cooperating with the
investigation and has begun talks with the DOJ and the SEC to
resolve the matter.
Panasonic officials were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)