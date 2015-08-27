TOKYO Aug 27 Japanese electronics giant
Panasonic Corp will stop making lithium-ion batteries
at its factory in Beijing this month, cutting 1,300 jobs as it
faces stiff competition from South Korean rivals, the Nikkei
business daily said on Thursday.
The plant, which produces batteries for mobile phones and
cameras mainly for non-Japanese brands, has been struggling to
boost profitability, the paper said.
Panasonic will shutter the 15-year-old factory next month
and focus on more promising batteries such as those used in cars
and industrial equipment, the paper said. The plant is owned by
subsidiary Sanyo Electric.
Panasonic, like other domestic peers, has been moving away
from consumer electronics products in general, restructuring its
business to focus on higher-end goods such as electric car
batteries.
Panasonic could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)