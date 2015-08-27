* Plant made batteries for basic mobile phones, digital
TOKYO Aug 27 Japanese electronics giant
Panasonic Corp on Thursday said it will stop making
lithium-ion batteries at its factory in Beijing this month,
cutting 1,300 jobs as part of a move to focus on higher-margin
products such as electric car batteries.
The 15-year-old plant produces batteries for simple mobile
phones and digital cameras, both of which are being increasingly
overtaken by smartphones in popularity.
"The global market for these products has been shrinking,"
Panasonic spokeswoman Yayoi Watanabe said, adding the closure
was more about global technology trends rather than the recent
turmoil that has battered Chinese markets. Employees were
informed of the closure in late July, she said.
Finland's Nokia, which sold its mobile phone business to
Microsoft in 2014, was the main customer of the plant in its
early days, according to the Nikkei business daily.
Panasonic took over the plant from Sanyo Electric, a leading
maker of lithium-ion batteries and solar panels which it
acquired in 2010. The deal failed to bring in much growth due to
the emergence of South Korean manufacturers, analysts say, and
the Japanese firm has since sold several Sanyo operations.
The plant closure comes as Panasonic restructures to focus
on electric car batteries and energy-saving home systems rather
than consumer electronics such as plasma TVs and smartphones,
where it faces stiff competition from Asian rivals.
In June, it said it would invest about 60 billion yen
($499.83 million) in the fiscal year through March in its
automotive business, including making lithium-ion batteries for
Tesla Motors Inc.
Panasonic is due to shoulder 30 to 40 percent of the cost of
Tesla's $5 billion Gigafactory plant in Nevada, a key facility
in the automaker's plans to ramp up sales.
The company's shares were up 0.5 percent in afternoon trade
compared with a 1.6 percent rise in the Nikkei 225 average.
($1 = 120.0400 yen)
