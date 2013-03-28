TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Panasonic Corp
said it will target an annual operating profit of 350 billion
yen ($3.7 billion) and a margin of 5 percent by March 2016 as
the company president unveiled his blueprint to revive the
sprawling electronic giant.
Panasonic also said it will spend 250 billion yen on fresh
restructuring steps over the next two business years.
Taking over as president in April last year, Tsuga promised
tough love to rehabilitate a company that along with local TV
rivals Sony Corp and Sharp Corp has been
trounced in overseas markets by South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc..
($1 = 94.3700 Japanese yen)
