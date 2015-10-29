TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese battery maker GS Yuasa Corp said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Panasonic Corp's lead acid battery business for about 30 billion yen ($250 million) as the electronics giant aims to focus on lithium-ion batteries.

Kyoto-based GS Yuasa said it expected the purchase to be completed in the first quarter of the next business year, or in April-June.

Panasonic's lead acid battery business comprises about 1,500 workers and had revenue of roughly 50 billion yen in the year ended March, GS Yuasa said in a statement.

($1 = 120.7700 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)