UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese battery maker GS Yuasa Corp said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Panasonic Corp's lead acid battery business for about 30 billion yen ($250 million) as the electronics giant aims to focus on lithium-ion batteries.
Kyoto-based GS Yuasa said it expected the purchase to be completed in the first quarter of the next business year, or in April-June.
Panasonic's lead acid battery business comprises about 1,500 workers and had revenue of roughly 50 billion yen in the year ended March, GS Yuasa said in a statement.
($1 = 120.7700 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.