By Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Feb 4 Japan's Panasonic Corp
said its quarterly earnings more than tripled, extending its
renaissance as a maker of high-tech parts for cars and
energy-efficient homes with few qualms about selling off legacy
businesses that once dragged it into losses.
The Osaka-based electronics firm said on Tuesday that
operating profit surged to 116.6 billion yen ($1.15 billion) in
the October-December quarter. It also signalled it is nearing
the end of its long-running restructuring, striking a deal to
sell microchip assembly plants in Southeast Asia to a unit of
Singapore's UTAC Holdings Ltd.
Panasonic is emerging from a period of heavy losses across
Japan's consumer electronics industry, squeezed by competition
from aggressive rivals like Samsung Electronics Co.
After losing $15 billion over the previous two years,
Panasonic's reinvention of itself as a force in automaking and
housebuilding, rather than TVs or smartphones, means it is
forging ahead of peers like Sony Corp in the
restructuring game.
"We see Panasonic emerging as a transformation champion ...
beyond restructuring, Panasonic looks positioned to emerge as a
strong corporate leader," Atul Goyal, an analyst at Jefferies in
Singapore, wrote in a note issued to clients ahead of the
earnings.
Panasonic's quarterly operating profit was more than three
times the year earlier's 34.6 billion yen. It was close to
double expectations of about 66.2 billion yen, the
"SmartEstimate" or average of the most accurate analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly net profit grew to 73.7 billion yen from 61.4
billion yen a year earlier.
TRANSFORMER
Under President Kazuhiro Tsuga, Panasonic has been shifting
away from consumer-oriented sectors and embracing business
clients instead. While selling off businesses like its
healthcare arm and semiconductor operations, it has been pushing
through a costly restructuring in its TV operations - a move
also under way at Sony, which reports earnings on Feb. 6.
Those efforts paid off in the October-December quarter.
Panasonic narrowed losses in its TV panels division to 8.1
billion yen from 25.5 billion yen a year earlier. In its
semiconductors business, losses shrank to 5.4 billion yen from
8.2 billion yen.
By contrast, its automotive and industrial systems division
posted 28.2 billion yen in profit, while its "eco solutions"
segment, mainly household fittings and appliances, earned 32.1
billion yen. Both serve sectors that have benefited from
reflationary policies and a weaker yen under Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe.
The company said it had seen particularly strong sales in
its auto parts division, which signed a contract with U.S.
carmaker Tesla to supply nearly 2 billion cells in the four
years to 2017, a big jump from the 200 million cells it is
supposed to have provided over the two years to last December.
Panasonic said it would push ahead quickly to complete its
restructuring, for which it has budgeted 170 billion yen in the
year to end-March.
"We will use the whole budget - we may even go over," Chief
Financial Officer Hideaki Kawai said at a briefing in Tokyo. "We
have a sense of urgency and we will bring it forward and do
whatever we can this year."
Despite the strong quarter, Panasonic didn't take advantage
of its momentum to raise its full-year earning guidance.
While operating profit for the first nine months of the year
was already 263.2 billion yen, it didn't lift its fiscal year
operating profit from the 270 billion yen it forecast last
October.
That's down to Panasonic's traditionally cautious
forecasting rather than any expectation of a tough January-March
quarter. Before their forecasts were easily beaten for the third
quarter, analysts were already expecting a 12-month operating
profit of about 286.7 billion yen, according to the
"SmartEstimate" or average of the most accurate analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 101.2550 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)