* Op profit 77 bln yen vs 93 bln analyst view
* Sales of appliances, housing tech down
* Maintains FY outlook at 430 bln yen, up 13 pct
(Adds further earnings figures, context, shares)
TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Panasonic Corp
on Wednesday reported a 7 percent decline in first-quarter
operating profit, missing analyst estimates, as sales fell in
its appliances and housing technology businesses.
Profit for April-June fell to 76.56 billion yen ($619.02
million) from the same period a year prior, compared with the
92.7 billion yen average estimate of 19 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters. Sales rose 0.3 percent to 1.86 trillion yen.
While still known as a consumer electronics maker, Panasonic
in recent years has turned its attention to new businesses such
as high-tech auto parts and energy-saving home systems to escape
cut-price competition in smartphones and TVs.
Its partnership with Tesla Motors Inc has been a
key part of that shift. Panasonic plans to shoulder around 30
percent to 40 percent of investment in Tesla's Gigafactory plant
in Nevada, which is due to cost up to around $5 billion.
The company has also said it was ready to spend 1 trillion
yen on acquisitions over the next four years, and around 200
billion yen in the current fiscal year alone, to bolster its
automotive and housing technology businesses.
On Wednesday, Panasonic said appliance sales fell 3 percent
to 599 billion yen as the firm cut back TV marketing. Sales in
housing technology also declined 4 percent to 370.2 billion yen
due to a slow housing market and weak demand for solar panels.
The company said it continued to expect operating profit to
rise 13 percent to 430 billion yen for the full year to March
31. It expects sales to rise 3.7 percent to 8 trillion yen.
Panasonic shares closed up 0.8 percent ahead of the results,
versus a 0.1 percent fall in the broader market.
($1 = 123.6800 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Christopher Cushing)