By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan's electronics maker Panasonic
Corp and industrial conglomerate Hitachi Ltd
on Wednesday cut their full-year profit forecasts, citing
concerns over slowing economic growth in China.
China's economy grew at its weakest pace in a quarter of a
century last year, and industries ranging from smartphones to
real estate are saddled with excess capacity or inventories.
Japanese companies have grown increasingly dependent on the
world's second-biggest economy.
Panasonic, which depends on China for around 13 percent of
its sales, forecast an operating profit of 410 billion yen
($3.42 billion) for the year ending March 31, down from a
previous estimate of 430 billion yen.
"In China, sales of home appliances slackened due to
excessive inventories in the market," Panasonic's Senior
Managing Director Hideaki Kawai told reporters. "It will take
some time for the inventories to come down to an appropriate
level."
Panasonic has reinvented itself as a maker of high-end home
appliances and high-tech parts for cars and energy-efficient
homes, shifting away from the highly competitive smartphones,
plasma TVs and semiconductor chips businesses.
In the October-December quarter, Panasonic said operating
profit increased to 119.8 billion yen from 113.3 billion yen
year-on-year, thanks to brisk sales of high-end home appliances
in Japan. However, that was slightly lower than an average
forecast of 122.9 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters survey of six
analysts.
It also lowered its full-year sales estimate to 7.55
trillion yen from 8 trillion yen previously forecast, predicting
a 2.1 percent year-on-year decline.
Hitachi, which sells everything from computer servers and
elevators to nuclear power plants, cut its full-year operating
profit forecast to 630 billion yen from an earlier 680 billion
estimate.
It generates about 22 percent of its revenue from its second
biggest market of Asia, excluding Japan, according to its
website.
Hitachi's CFO Toyoaki Nakamura told a news conference that
sales had been slowing in China, citing for example its elevator
business.
"Buildings are going up, but in some areas there are
condominiums that can't find tenants, for example. This
correction will take time," he said.
Panasonic shares have fallen around 21 percent over the past
year, while Hitachi shares have fallen around 35 percent.
($1 = 119.7900 yen)
(Additional reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Miral Fahmy
and Elaine Hardcastle)