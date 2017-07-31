Panasonic's Q1 profit increases 16.9 pct, in line with estimates

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 8:05 AM / a day ago

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp on Monday reported a 16.9 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit, mostly in line with analyst estimates, as a shift to advanced automotive parts starts to reward the electronics giant.

Panasonic said April-June profit rose to 83.93 billion yen ($758.93 million) from 71.81 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with the 86.14 billion yen average of 9 analyst estimates in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The firm maintained its 335 billion yen operating profit forecast for the year ending March, versus the 344.23 billion yen average of 17 analyst estimates. ($1 = 110.5900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

