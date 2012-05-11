TOKYO May 11 Panasonic Corp on Friday forecast a rebound in operating profit in the current financial year as cost cutting bolstered profitability and trimmed losses in its TV unit.

The company, which posted a record net loss of 772.2 billion yen ($9.7 billion) for the previous business year, forecast operating profit to rise to 260 billion yen compared with a consensus estimate of a 241.5 billion yen profit from 20 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

With investors concerned about further losses in its TV unit Panasonic's shares have fallen 12.8 percent since the start of the year, compared with a 5.9 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index.