By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 31 Panasonic Corp confirmed
on Thursday it would invest in U.S. electric carmaker Tesla
Motors Inc's planned $5 billion lithium-ion battery
plant in the United States, but said it had yet to decide on the
size and timing of its investment.
Chief Financial Officer Hideaki Kawai said Panasonic, which
already supplies batteries for Tesla's electric cars, would
invest gradually in the factory, and keep an eye on car demand.
"Given the high degree of interest in the factory in both
Japan and the United States, we wanted to show our intent by
signing an agreement as soon as possible. But a decision on
investment will take a little longer," he added.
"However, Tesla is a very important partner to us and
discussions are continuing. We need to look very carefully at
auto demand and respond appropriately so of course that means
taking a step-by-step approach to investment," he added.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday
that Panasonic would initially invest around 20 to 30 billion
yen ($200-300 million) into the factory, ultimately spending a
total of about $1 billion.
Demand for batteries from the U.S. premium eco-car maker has
been a boon for Panasonic as it tries to expand its business as
an industrial supplier, especially to the auto sector, and
reduce its reliance on volatile consumer markets.
Sales of Panasonic's auto and industrial parts rose 2
percent year-on-year in the first quarter, it said in its
earnings statement.
Consumer goods, however, remained the main driver of its
profit in the April-June period. Panasonic said higher sales of
white goods, which domestic retailers restocked in bulk
following a surge in demand before a consumption tax hike on
April 1, helped to boost overall operating profit by 28 percent
to 82.3 billion yen, beating analysts' estimates.
GIGAFACTORY PLANS
To meet demand from Tesla's Model X car, Panasonic has
previously said it would expand capacity at a domestic battery
plant and restart another in the current fiscal year to March
2015.
For the U.S.-based Gigafactory, Tesla will prepare, provide
and manage the land while Panasonic will manufacture and supply
cylindrical lithium-ion cells and invest in the equipment,
machinery and other manufacturing tools, both companies said in
a joint statement.
Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk has said that he expected
Panasonic to become the main partner in the Gigafactory, which
the company says will be able, when fully operational in 2020,
to make more lithium-ion batteries in a year than were produced
worldwide in 2013. It is currently looking at three new sites to
locate the plant.
Tesla is due to report its results later on Thursday after
market close in the United States.
Like its consumer electronics peers such as Sony Corp
and Sharp Corp, Panasonic has grappled with
heavy losses as it confronts fierce competition from South
Korean rivals including LG Electronics and Samsung
Electronics.
Panasonic said it had narrowed losses in its audio-visual
equipment unit, and turned a profit on its TV business in the
first quarter after making a loss on the unit last fiscal year.
Separately, Panasonic said it would set up a joint venture
with Sony and Japan Display Inc to develop organic
light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, with the government-backed
Innovation Network Corp of Japan taking a majority stake.
Panasonic will hold a 5 percent stake.
Panasonic also said it would sell part of its telecoms
network business to Finnish company Nokia for an
undisclosed amount, adding that the deal is likely to close by
the start of next year.
($1 = 102.8200 Japanese Yen)
