TOKYO, April 28 Japan's Panasonic Corp
said it remains on track for a fourth straight year of operating
profit growth, vindicating a restructuring that has seen the
electronics firm pivot toward new goods like auto parts and away
from former glories like TVs.
Reporting operating profit for the year ended March rose 25
percent, Panasonic said on Tuesday it expects operating profit
to grow 15 percent to 430 billion yen ($3.61 billion) in the
fiscal year that started in April, bolstered by high-tech auto
parts.
The outlook was in line with a forecast it gave last month.
Operating profit for the 12 months ended March was 381.9
billion yen, beating Panasonic's March forecast of 350 billion
yen. The company cited strong demand for its automotive
products, which include batteries and electronic components, as
well as the positive impact of a weaker yen.
The Osaka-based firm's upturn comes after years of losses on
consumer electronics like TVs and smartphones, squeezed between
cheaper Asia rivals and heavyweight tech firms like Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co.
Panasonic's restructuring progress is in sharp contrast to
Japanese peers like Sharp Corp, which have struggled to
reinvent themselves in the face of pricing pressure from Asian
rivals. Sony Corp, which reports earnings on April 30,
is only now showing signs of pulling off a long-awaited
turnaround.
Piloting the restructuring, Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga
has said Panasonic's future strategy will mean seeking growth
through spending around 200 billion yen on mergers and
acquisitions in the current fiscal year alone.
He previously told Reuters that company was interested in
M&A deals in the European white goods market, a sector where
Panasonic has comparatively low brand recognition.
