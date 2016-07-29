TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Panasonic Corp
reported a 12.6 percent decline in first-quarter operating
profit as the electronics firm stepped up investment in future
growth drivers such as automotive parts and housing.
Panasonic said April-June operating profit fell to 66.9
billion yen ($645.7 million) from 76.6 billion yen a year
earlier. That beat a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of
60.9 billion yen drawn from four analysts.
The company kept its full-year operating profit forecast of
375 billion yen, down from 416 billion yen in the previous year.
Panasonic is reinventing itself as a maker of industrial
products such as high-tech auto parts and high-end appliances,
shifting away from smartphones, plasma television sets and
semiconductors.
To speed the transition, the company has said it would boost
investment in growth areas this financial year at the expense of
short-term profit.
($1 = 103.6100 yen)
