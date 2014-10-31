TOKYO Oct 31 Panasonic Corp raised its
full-year operating profit outlook by 13 percent and returned to
a net cash positive position for the first time in five years
after a drastic restructuring chopped unprofitable product lines
in smartphones, plasma TVs and semiconductor chips.
The Japanese electronics firm also logged a 15 percent rise
in July-September operating profit to 94.7 billion yen ($851
million) on Friday, compared with the average estimate of 79
billion yen from five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
StarMine.
Panasonic raised its operating profit forecast for the year
to next March to 350 billion yen from its prior estimate of 310
billion yen issued in July. The new figure would mark a 15
percent rise from last year.
Panasonic's operating profit in its auto business, which
supplies lithium-ion batteries to U.S.-based electric car maker
Tesla Motors Inc, climbed 31 percent. Panasonic has
said it would provide hundreds of millions of dollars for
Tesla's new battery factory in the United States.
(1 US dollar = 111.2700 Japanese yen)
