TOKYO Jan 17 Panasonic Corp plans to
sell three chip-assembly plants in Southeast Asia to Singapore's
United Test and Assembly Center Ltd, sources familiar
with the matter said on Friday, as part of Panasonic's global
reorganisation.
Panasonic aims to conclude a deal by early February, but
final details including price have yet to be agreed. The company
is also considering what to do with two other chip assembly
plants in Shanghai and Suzhou, China, the sources added, saying
Panasonic may sell or could close those plants.
A Panasonic spokesman said only that the company was
considering various options and that nothing had been decided.
The consumer electronics maker, which posted $15 billion in
net losses over the two financial years to last March, has been
selling off or winding down unprofitable businesses and focusing
on more promising lines targeting industrial customers, such as
supplying batteries and components to automakers.
Last month Panasonic announced a joint venture to be
majority owned by Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Semiconductor Ltd
that will take over Panasonic's three chip-making
plants in Japan.
The semiconductor sell-off is one of the final pieces in the
Japanese company's multi-billion dollar restructuring, which has
included shutting a large plasma TV plant in western Japan.
The three plants to be sold to UTAC in Indonesia, Malaysia
and Singapore, account for most of the 6,000 employees in
Panasonic's overseas chip operations. The news was first
reported in the Nikkei business daily.
Panasonic's chip division posted a 20.5 billion yen ($196.66
million) loss in the year to March 2013.
($1 = 104.2400 Japanese yen)
