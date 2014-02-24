TOKYO Feb 24 Japanese electronics supplier
Panasonic Corp said it will make a partial return to
the smartphone market with two high-cost models, marketed at
business customers as counterparts to its hard-wearing Toughbook
laptops and Toughpad tablets.
The handsets, now on display at the Mobile World Congress
trade show in Barcelona, extend Panasonic's shift toward
corporate clients rather than retail consumers. Squeezed by weak
sales of consumer electronics like TVs, the company lost $15
billion over two years before embarking on a restructuring that
should see it return to profit this fiscal year.
Having pulled out of the consumer smartphone business last
year, Panasonic said on Monday it is aiming to make 40,000
Toughpad handsets per year. They will first be available in
Japan with a price tag of about 130,000 yen ($1,300), before
being rolled out to Europe and the United States.
With a five-inch screen and three centimetres thick, the
handsets are designed to match the Toughpad tablets for
resilience. According to Panasonic, they can be dunked in water,
withstand a fall of up to three metres and function in
temperatures in a range from minus 20 degrees to 60 degrees
celsius.
The company will release two versions of the handsets
carrying the Toughpad brand, one running Microsoft's
Windows Embedded 8 and the other running Google's
Android operating system.
($1 = 102.6750 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)