Aug 29 Panasonic Corp is finalizing
plans to pull out of the consumer smartphone business in Japan
and has approached potential buyers for its cellular base
station business, the Nikkei reported.
It will end production at its only smartphone factory by
March 2014, the daily said.
The company told NTT DoCoMo Inc that it would stop
supplying new smartphone models from this winter, Reuters
reported this month, citing the Kyodo news service.
Panasonic, however, will still provide specialized models
for corporate users and outsourced models for foreign markets.
Production and domestic sales of conventional cell phones will
continue as well, the Nikkei reported.
The company has also approached potential buyers for its
cellular base station business, including Finland's Nokia
, the Nikkei said.
Panasonic said in July that its mobile phone sales decreased
sharply in the April-June quarter due partly to NTT DoCoMo's
adoption of a new marketing strategy offering bigger discounts
for smartphones made by Sony Corp and Samsung
Electronics Co.
