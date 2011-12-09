UPDATE 2-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
TOKYO Dec 9 Panasonic Corp said on Friday it would launch its smartphones in Europe in March, in the first step of a global strategy targeting 15 million unit sales worldwide in the year to March 2016, nine million of them overseas.
The move comes about five years after the company pulled out of the international mobile phone market due to harsh competition.
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
* Reported Q1 net profit of 654 mln euros, in line with forecasts