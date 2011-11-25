(Adds details, background)
TOKYO Nov 25 Panasonic Corp said
on Friday it will invest $580 million to build a solar cell
plant in Malaysia, starting up its first such factory overseas
as strength in the yen makes domestic production more expensive.
The Malaysia plant will start production in December 2012
and will have annual production capacity of 300 megawatts,
boosting Panasonic's solar output capacity by 50 percent to
about 900 megawatts.
The plant, which will be located in Kedah and employ 1,500
people, will produce wafers, cells, and modules, the company
said in a statement.
Competition among Japan's big solar panel makers, including
Sharp Corp and Kyocera Corp, is intensifying
as they look to compete with rivals overseas. At the same time,
demand for solar panels is expected to slump in Europe due to
cuts in government funding.
($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Isabel Reynolds)