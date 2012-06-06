TOKYO, June 6 Panasonic Corp is making
final arrangements to provide up to 50 billion yen ($635
million) in capital to scandal-hit Olympus Corp, Kyodo
news agency reported on Wednesday, a move that will make
Panasonic the company's top shareholder.
Olympus, the world's leading maker of diagnostic endoscopes,
is struggling to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting fraud
uncovered last year by its then-CEO, Michael Woodford.
Local media last week reported that Olympus planned to shed
2,500 workers and sell an equity stake to either Sony Corp
or Panasonic Corp to bolster its finances.
Panasonic, a leading electronics maker, has been hobbled by
losses in its TV business, but there has been speculation that
it is interested in expanding into the healthcare industry,
which offers more stable revenues.
Panasonic aims to secure a new source of revenue by forming
an alliance with Olympus in its mainline operation, Kyodo
reported, quoting unidentified sources. Olympus, it said, would
get access to funds for its restructuring as well as to
marketing resources.
According to the sources, Olympus will issue shares to
Panasonic in a private offering and the two companies are
discussing a stake valued at 30 billion to 50 billion yen.
Both Olympus and Panasonic declined to comment on the
report.