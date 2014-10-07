CHIBA, Japan Oct 7 Panasonic Corp's
initial investment in Tesla Motors Inc's battery
factory will amount to "tens of billions" of yen, the Japanese
company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga also told reporters that he
did not think the yen's current exchange was "bad", as long as
it remained stable. He did not give any more details.
California-based electric car maker Tesla has been hammering
out the final details of the plant that will produce cheaper and
more efficient battery packs for its vehicles.
Panasonic has agreed to produce lithium ion cells for
battery packs and will fund part of the cost of the plant.
($1 = 109.0700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)