Tokyo Dec 8 Panasonic Corp is
considering selling its main building in Tokyo by the end of
March 2013, the Asahi newspaper said on Saturday, in an effort
to secure funds as it struggles against heavy losses.
Panasonic, which is based in Osaka, western Japan, has
warned it will post a net loss of close to $10 billion in the
year to March 31, as it writes off billions of yen in
tax-deferred assets and goodwill related to its mobile phone,
solar panel and small lithium battery businesses.
Panasonic, Japan's biggest commercial employer, is in talks
with financial institutions, the Asahi report said. If it sells
the building, Panasonic plans to lease offices there, it said.
About 2,000 employees work at the building, which was built
in 2003 with cutting edge, energy-saving technology, Asahi said.
In November, ratings agency Fitch downgraded the debt
ratings of Panasonic and Sony Corp to "junk" status.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait)