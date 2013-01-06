TOKYO Jan 7 Panasonic Corp's answer to
the brutal onslaught on its TV sales may be in a product the
Japanese firm launched 17 years ago and which is a must-have for
U.S. police cars.
Two thirds of the 420,000 patrol cars in the United States
are equipped with the company's rugged Toughbook computers, and
Panasonic chief Kazuhiro Tsuga sees the niche product as a model
for how the sprawling conglomerate can make money beyond a
gadget mass market increasingly dominated by Samsung Electronics
and Apple Inc.
"What we need are businesses that earn, and they don't
necessarily have to have big sales," Tsuga told reporters after
his appointment as company president was approved in June.
Tsuga also sees avionics - Panasonic is the world's leading
maker of in-flight entertainment systems - automated production
machinery, and lighting as profit earners as income from TVs and
other consumer electronics dwindles.
Panasonic, Sony Corp and Sharp Corp have
been hit hard by South Korean-made TVs, Blu-ray players and
mobiles and Apple tablets that threaten to wipe out Japan as a
global consumer electronics hub. The Toughbook, sold only to
businesses and governments, was conceived as a response to the
type of profit sapping competition that is now roiling TVs.
"At the time, we were losing in personal computers to Compaq
and IBM," said Hide Harada, who heads the Toughbook unit from
the group's headquarters in Osaka, western Japan. IBM
later sold its laptop business to China's Lenovo Group
and Compaq was absorbed by Hewlett Packard.
"It was a guerilla strategy," Harada said, recalling the
Toughbook's launch in 1996. Panasonic's promotion campaign
included driving jeeps over its computers, dropping them on the
ground and dousing them with coffee on morning TV shows.
At rival Sony, too, signs of a niche strategy are emerging
in a battle with Apple and South Korean brands that are making
gains from a weaker won currency. Combining technologies
from several divisions - from projectors to video cameras and
headphones - Sony's 3D Viewer head-mounted visor gives users the
feel they are sitting in the middle of a 500-seat movie theater.
The target audience, says product manager Hideki Mori, are
those consumers looking to immerse themselves in computer
graphics and high quality movies. "Demand has been greater than
anticipated," he said, declining to give specific sales numbers.
LOSING GROUND
The two Japanese firms will show off their wares at this
week's annual CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, an
event usually dominated by prototypes for next-generation TV
technology. Tsuga is due to deliver the event's keynote speech.
In the past, the Japanese have showcased ultra
high-definition 4K televisions, while Samsung and LG Electronics
Inc have displayed their ultra-thin OLED (organic
light-emitting diode) screens. But, at a price tag likely 10
times that of conventional LCD screens, consumers will take a
while to make the generational leap.
Meanwhile, losses at Panasonic, Sony and Sharp mount up.
Panasonic has predicted a net loss of $8.9 billion in the year
to end-March, while Sharp, which has been bailed out by banks,
expects an annual loss of $5.24 billion. Helped by asset sales,
Sony should eke out a small profit.
Japan's share of the flat panel TV market has shrunk by
around a quarter in the past two years, to around 31 percent,
according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology
Industries Association. Amid a prolonged strong yen squeeze
, the industry lobby expects Japan's share of the DVD and
Blu-ray disc player market to have dropped to around half last
year from nearly two-thirds in 2010. Just 8 of every 100 mobile
phones sold globally are now Japanese. Manufacturers have
shifted TV production overseas, with output in Japan now less
than a tenth of what it was two years ago.
Tsuga, who acknowledges Panasonic is a "loser" in consumer
electronics, has warned his business units they will be closed
or sold if they fail to match Toughbook's success, giving each
two years to deliver at least a 5 percent operating margin.
Any niche-winning strategy that takes his company away from
mass market products means Tsuga will need fewer workers,
investors say. Panasonic is Japan's biggest commercial employer
with a workforce of more than 300,000. It plans to axe 10,000
jobs in the year to March on top of the 36,000 that were cut in
the previous year. More big cuts in Japan, where major lay-offs
are uncommon and severance packages expensive, won't be easy,
said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO at Fukoku Capital Management in Tokyo,
which manages assets worth $18.4 billion, but doesn't own
Panasonic stock.
"It's like trying to chase the course of a battleship. If
they want to become a light cruiser or destroyer, they'll have
to lose employees," Sakurai said.
GLOBAL STANDARD
Workers Panasonic will likely keep are those in Kobe in
western Japan who build the Toughbook PCs - a category defined
by a U.S. military quality benchmark that serves as a de facto
global standard. Its market share is on a par with Apple's in
tablets, with most U.S. police departments willing to pay as
much as $3,000 for the rugged laptops which can withstand bumpy
high-speed chases and other rigours of street policing.
"They have been near bullet-proof. We had a patrol car catch
fire and after all the heat, smoke and water dissipated the
computer continued to function," said Bill Richards, logistics
commander for the Tucson police in Arizona, whose force owns
close to 650 Toughbooks that connect patrol cars with
dispatchers, license records and other police databases.
Other customers include the New York Police Department,
California Highway Patrol, Brazilian Military Police and British
and U.S. military, which use them on unmanned aerial drones.
"Panasonic is the bellwether, the most recognized brand. The
Toughbook is almost synonymous with rugged notebooks," said
David Krebs, a vice president at VDC Research.
While margins in the global PC market are getting slimmer -
research firm IHS iSuppli sees annual sales growth of around 7
percent over the next four years from about 216 million PCs last
year - the premium-price, fatter margin, rugged PC niche is seen
growing by around 10 percent a year to nearly 1.2 million
computers by 2016, according to VDC Research.
ANALOG EDGE, DIGITAL SAMENESS
At the Kobe factory, Toughbooks are put through their paces:
hosed down to test water resistance, baked to 50 degrees
Celsius, chilled to minus 20 degrees and dropped on their tops,
bottoms, sides and corners.
Harada describes it as an analog edge in digital products.
"Whoever makes them, the insides of a computer are pretty
much the same. It's the mechanical side that makes us
different," he explained.
The creators of Sony's 3D Viewer, too, are looking for
mechanical appeal as much as electronic prowess. A second,
redesigned model, which is now on sale in Japan, is 25 percent
lighter at 330 grams, has a better grip and gives users the
option of headphones or earplugs, said Mori. "We want to make it
lighter," he added, noting engineers are looking to slim down
the heaviest component, the lenses.
While Sony keeps chasing consumers, Panasonic is pursuing a
business-to-business niche market model that Tsuga has put at
the heart of his revival plan. High on Harada's target list for
the Toughbook are Japanese police forces, which don't yet buy
the computers.
There are no plans, he said, to make cheaper mass market
models - which could protect some jobs in the group.
"We aren't going to put it in Best Buy or Walmart. I don't
think it would turn out well."