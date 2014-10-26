(Adds confirmation)
TOKYO Oct 26 Panasonic Corp said it is
transferring its Sanyo television unit in the U.S., which
supplies sets to Wal-Mart Stores, to Funai Electric Co. of Japan
in return for annual royalty payments.
The move allows Panasonic to exit an unprofitable
business.
The transfer of the unit will likely be completed before the
end of March, a spokesman for Panasonic said on Sunday, after
the Nihon Keizai newspaper reported it would sell the business
to Funai Electric.
Shedding the Sanyo business fits with Panasonic's strategy
of pulling back for consumer electronics in a bid to improve
profitability. The company is focusing on household appliance,
automotive devices such as batteries, and other industrial
components.
In the year that will end March 31, the unit expects to
ships about 1 million Sanyo-branded sets - built in Mexico by
China's TCL Corp - to Wal-Mart, generating
sales of about 30 billion yen ($277.4 million).
One year earlier, the unit sold 1.2 million sets.
Funai Electric is already a major supplier to Wal-Mart,
selling it Philips and Emerson-branded televisions for the U.S.
retailer's stores.
(1 US dollar = 108.1400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai and Tim Kelly; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)