May 23 Panasonic Corp will stop making silicon wafers, used in solar cells, at a factory in Oregon next month as it centralizes production at a plant in Malaysia, the Nikkei reported.

Having shut down a plant in California last year, the company will have no processing facilities in the United States, the newspaper said.

Panasonic makes silicon ingots at the Oregon factory owned by its subsidiary Sanyo Electric Co, the Japanese daily reported.