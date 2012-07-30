July 31 Panasonic Corp is likely ended
the June quarter with a net profit slightly above 10 billion yen
($127.89 million), improving from the year-earlier net loss of
30.30 billion yen, the Japanese business-daily Nikkei reported.
The earnings turnaround mainly reflects improved profit
margins due to restructuring in the flat-panel-television and
semiconductor businesses the previous year, the daily said.
Sales probably fell short of the 1.92 trillion yen a year
earlier, when sales of flat-panel TVs surged ahead of the
changeover to terrestrial digital broadcasting, the Nikkei said.
Operating profit likely reached around 30 billion yen, up
from 5.5 billion yen a year earlier, the daily said.
Panasonic's earnings may take a little longer to fully
recover because of the yen's appreciation against the euro.
Each 1 yen appreciation against the euro reduces operating
profit by 2 billion yen, the Nikkei said.
The company will likely stick to its full-year group net
profit forecast of 50 billion yen, the business daily said.
($1 = 78.1900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)