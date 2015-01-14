SYDNEY Jan 14 Australian-listed PanAust Ltd has cut 5 percent of its workforce, mostly employed at its copper mine in Laos, as the price of copper has sunk to its lowest level in more than half a decade.

PanAust, one of only two foreign companies with mines in Laos, has targeted a 30 percent rise in copper-in-concentrate production from its Phu Kham mine over the next few years and is looking into developing a second copper mine, the Frieda River lode in Papua New Guinea.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange sits under $5,600 a tonne, the weakest since July 2009. Prices have lost more than 11 percent in January, putting them on track for the worst month since May 2012.

"These organisational changes are necessary to ensure our operations continue to remain competitive and reflect the company's priorities in 2015 of efficiency optimisation at existing operations and advancing the Frieda River project towards a development decision," PanAust said on Wednesday.

PanAust shares fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday to A$1.35, while the wider market was down just 0.3 percent. The stock has fallen 27 percent over the past year.

PanAust expects to report that it touched the upper end of its 2014 copper production guidance of 65-70,000 tonnes when it releases fourth-quarter operations data on Jan. 29. UBS is forecasting it will have produced 70,000 tonnes.

Chinese-based MMG Ltd, the owner of the other mine in Laos, Sepon, said it would report production figures on Thursday.

A total of 182 jobs were cut at the Phu Kham mine, reducing annual operating costs by $15.5 million, PanAust said.

Attrition and expiration of employment contracts should pare the headcount further during the year, it added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Alan Raybould)