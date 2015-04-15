BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
SYDNEY, April 15 Australia miner PanAust Ltd was providing information to an undisclosed number of potential suitors, the company's chief executive said, after PanAust rejected an $844 million bid from its top shareholder, Guangdong Rising Assets Management (GRAM) of China.
"The (GRAM) offer has basically triggered a flurry of interest," Chief Executive Fred Hess told Reuters in a telephone interview
"We have had a number of inbound inquiries about essentially the company and also specifically development prospects," Hess said, adding Panaust remained "engaged" with GRAM. (Reporting by James Regan)
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD