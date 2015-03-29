(Recasts with relative offer prices, Guangdong comment)
SYDNEY, March 30 China's Guangdong Rising Assets
Management made a third takeover offer for Australian
copper and gold miner PanAust Ltd, valuing the company
at A$1.1 billion ($852 million), 26 percent less than just 10
months ago.
In a statement on Monday, PanAust said it had received a
letter from 22.5 percent shareholder Guangdong on Saturday
saying that it plans to offer to buy the shares it does not
already own for A$1.71 per share, or A$859 million.
The planned offer price is above PanAust's last closing
price of A$1.35 per share on Friday, but lower than the A$2.30
per share or A$1.1 billion the Chinese firm offered in May 2014.
PanAust rejected the May offer.
In its statement, PanAust said it would consider the latest
offer but noted that it was "made at a time when both the
PanAust share price and spot prices for copper and gold have
been trading at near 5 year lows".
Australian miners have seen their shares tumble in the past
year, making them more attractive to takeovers, as commodity
prices remain at multi-year lows due to a supply glut.
PanAust, which produces copper in Laos and is looking at
developing a second copper mine at the Frieda River project in
Papua New Guinea, said in January that it cut 5 percent of its
workforce as copper traded around its lowest level in half a
decade.
Guangdong's latest proposal, which PanAust published on
Monday, urged shareholders to accept the all-cash offer to avoid
the "external and company-specific risks that PanAust may be
subject to and which may advsrely affect the trading price of
PanAust".
PanAust may need to raise additional capital to get the
Frieda River project into production, which may send its shares
lower, Guangdong added.
PanAust said said it is being advised by Rothschild and
Herbert Smith Freehills in relation to the third Guangdong
approach.
PanAust said in May that Guangdong had initially offered
A$2.20 per share in April before revising the bid higher.
($1 = 1.2915 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)