MELBOURNE, April 15 Australian copper and gold
miner PanAust Ltd rejected on Wednesday an $844 million
bid from its top shareholder, China's Guangdong Rising Assets
Management (GRAM), but said it would be open to discussing a
better offer.
GRAM offered A$1.71 a share, valuing PanAust at
A$1.1 billion ($844 million), well below an offer of A$2.30 a
share it made last year that PanAust also rebuffed.
"The PanAust Board believes there are compelling reasons why
GRAM should pay more if it wishes to acquire increased ownership
of PanAust," the company said in a statement, as expected.
PanAust mines copper in Laos and paid $125 million in late
2013 for the rights to the huge Frieda River copper project in
Papua New Guinea.
It said the offer was well below analysts' average valuation
of A$2.03 and failed to recognise that it expects to boost
annual copper output by 25 percent by 2018 with no need for
further capital.
It also said the bid did not appear to take into account a
strong medium to long-term outlook for copper as global supplies
grow tighter, with the company's Frieda River project well
placed to benefit from rising prices.
PanAust further justified the rejection by saying that its
shares, at A$1.74, last traded above GRAM's offer, indicating
the market agreed that the offer was too low.
"While we believe the current offer is inadequate, we are
open to engagement and to considering all proposals which we
believe are in the best interests of our shareholders," PanAust
Chairman Garry Hounsell said in a statement.
Guangdong, which owns 24 percent of PanAust, has urged
shareholders to accept the all-cash offer, warning that PanAust
may need to raise additional capital to get the Frieda River
project into production, potentially sending its shares lower.
PanAust, which dumped former CEO and co-founder Garry
Stafford late last year, plans to send shareholders its formal
recommendation around April 30.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)